In Missouri.. Cops protect citizens painting a blue line over BLM.. I hope this goes viral.. pic.twitter.com/mq6hVTvzpx
— 🍄AnniesPissedOff❌III%er❌︻╦╤─ W˥ᙠ ʞɔnℲ🍄 (@AnnieGetHerGun) July 12, 2020
This was in Florissant, Missouri a suburb north of St. Louis City.
The protesters are painting over “Black Lives Matter” graffiti that was painted on the street in front of the Florissant police department.
Police in Florissant, Missouri, protecting people while they paint a blue line over a BLM street mural pic.twitter.com/EQtMeCKNoN
— David Parsons (@davidlparsons) June 20, 2020
The mob has been protesting in Florissant this week after the police drove over a man. The details are sketchy.
RT @replace_police: RT @replace_police: RT @PowellJohnW: Protests at Florissant Police Department tonight. #florissantpd #florissant #BlackLivesMattters #replacethepolice pic.twitter.com/AneORuNAPb
— replacethepolice (@replace_police) July 9, 2020