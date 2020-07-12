https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/muellers-pitbull-andrew-weissmann-wants-roger-stone-hauled-far-left-grand-jury-new-york/

Mueller’s pitbull Andrew Weissmann wants Roger Stone hauled before a grand jury in New York and tortured some more.

The corrupt MSNBC legal expert is not through torturing Roger Stone for being Donald Trump’s friend and associate.

Weissmann wrote this on Friday after President Trump commuted Roger Stones years in prison for lying to a congressional committee, something Democrats do with regularity.

Stone was a victim of the Mueller witch hunt, an investigation with no merit that Trump-hating prosecutors knew was fraudulent before they opened the investigation.

Law and Crime reported:

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s onetime lead lieutenant Andrew Weissmann wants to see former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone hauled before a grand jury in New York State. “Time to put Roger Stone in the grand jury to find out what he knows about Trump but would not tell,” the onetime prosecutor and current New York University law professor wrote on Friday evening. “Commutation can’t stop that.” Several political, media and legal figures erupted after President Donald Trump announced that he was commuting the sentence of his longtime friend under the often controversial presidential prerogative afforded by America’s founding charter. The U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 2 reads, in relevant part: [H]e shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment. “Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency,” the White House said in statement, which read like a Trump tweet, when announcing the commutation. “There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the result of the 2016 election.”

