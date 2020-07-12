https://www.dailywire.com/news/netflixs-the-baby-sitters-club-reboot-features-a-transgender-9-year-old

The classic book collection “The Baby-Sitters Club” returned to Netflix recently with a reboot boasting all levels of woke, including a transgender character played by a 9-year-old transgender actor – a boy presenting himself as a girl.

According to Christian Headlines, the new show, which has inexplicably been labeled TV-G, takes a dramatic woke turn in episode 4 when the character Mary Anne is asked to babysit a “girl” named Bailey.

“In episode 4, Mary Anne – one of the five sitters – is asked by a child’s mother to keep a little girl named Bailey,” reported the outlet. “Mary Anne and Bailey hold a tea party in Bailey’s room, and when Bailey spills water on her pink dress, Mary Anne opens the little girl’s closet to get a change of clothes. But she only finds boys’ clothes.”

Bailey tells the perplexed Mary Anne that the boys clothes were his old clothes. In voiceover, Mary Anne says, “That’s when I understood: Bailey was a little girl and her new clothes help people see it.”

Bailey is played by actor Kai Shappley, a 9-year-old boy presenting himself as a girl. As noted by Christian Headlines, the show “was listed in Netflix’s 10-most popular titles” last Thursday and is available in children’s profiles.

Further exploring LGBT themes, Mary Anne later seeks council from her friend Dawn, whose father is gay. According to Dawn, being transgender is about as natural as being left-handed.

“It’s like this: Are you right-handed or left-handed?” Dawn asks Mary Anne.

“Right,” Mary Anne responds.

“And if someone tried to make you do everything with your left hand, it would be super-weird right?” Dawn asks before adding, “Well, that’s how Bailey feels. The same way that you know that you’re right-handed, Bailey knows she’s a girl. … We all want our outsides to match our insides.”

Enlightened by Dawn’s woke musings, Mary Anne later takes Bailey to the hospital after he falls ill and lectures the doctors about the cruelties of treating him according to his biological sex. “Bailey is not a boy, and by treating her like one, you are completely ignoring who she is,” she says.

LGBT representation in children’s shows has seen a dramatic uptick in just the span of five years, most especially at Disney, which started in 2014 when the show “Good Luck Charlie” featured a lesbian mom couple.

“In the storyline, parents Amy and Bob Duncan (Leigh-Allyn Baker and Eric Allan Kramer) set up a playdate for preschooler Charlie (Mia Talerico) and one of her new friends,” TV Guide reported at the time. “When the kid arrives, the Duncans learn that Charlie’s pal has two moms. That’s fine, but the potential new friendship is put to the test as one mom chats with Amy, and the other is stuck listening to Bob’s dull stories.”

In 2019, the PBS television show “Arthur” made waves when a beloved character came out as gay by marrying his male partner. That was later followed by the Disney show “Andi Mack” featuring the first teenage gay couple on the network, which was then followed by the “Rocko’s Modern Life” reboot featuring a transgender storyline.

