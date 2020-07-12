https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/nursing-dean-fired-telling-students-everyones-life-matters/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Dr. Leslie Neal-Boylan, dean of the University of Massachusetts-Lowell’s Solomont School of Nursing, was fired in mid-June after writing “everyone’s life matters” in an email to students.

In a statement from the university, spokesperson Nancy Cicco told The College Fix “it would be incorrect to assume any statement by Dr. Neal-Boylan was the cause of” her June 19 firing.

The Fix asked Cicco why Neal-Boylan was fired, if not for her comments, but Cicco said in her statement that “we are not able to discuss specifics of a personnel matter.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

