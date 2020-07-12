https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/oops-fake-news-usa-today-says-trump-campaign-t-shirts-feature-nazi-eagle-speaker-pelosi-uses-nazi-eagle-website/

Fake News will be Fake News…

USA Today wrote a BS article on how President Trump is selling Nazi T-Shirts at his campaign store.

The far left “fact checkers” at USA Today ruled the America First Eagle on the Trump T-Shirt is in fact a Nazi Symbol.

But then their fake news fell apart.

Matt Whitlock pointed out the Speaker Nancy Pelosi uses the same image on her website.

Nazi Pelosi.

