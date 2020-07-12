http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/crQtaqB-ZZY/

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called President Donald Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone Prison sentence a “threat to our national security.”

Guest host Dana Bash said, “I’ve got to ask you about what Robert Mueller said. He broke his silence yesterday to defend his Russia investigation after the president commuted the prison sentence of his former associate Roger Stone. Mueller said that Stone remains a convicted felon, and rightly so. You called the president’s commutation an act of staggering corruption. Is it an impeachable offense?”

Pelosi said, “It’s staggering corruption, but I think it’s important for people to also know that it’s a threat to our natural security. The whole impeachment process was about our national security. The Supreme Court was to find out about the Russian connection. And we will continue to pursue that. This case was about the Russian connection. So what the president — we will have legislation that says a president cannot commute or pardon or offer clemency to anybody who commits a crime, is convicted of a crime that affects the president’s behavior and his culpability. But, again, people should know, this isn’t just about lying to Congress. That means lying to the American people, witness tampering, and the rest. It’s about our national security.”

