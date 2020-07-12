https://thehill.com/homenews/house/506985-pressley-hits-devos-over-reopening-schools-i-wouldnt-trust-you-to-care-for-a

Rep. Ayanna PressleyAyanna PressleyThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Colorado, Utah primary results bring upsets, intrigue Progressives zero in on another House chairman in primary Ocasio-Cortez pitches interns to work for her instead of McConnell MORE (D-Mass.) swiped at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Elizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosSunday shows preview: Coronavirus poses questions about school safety; Trump commutes Roger Stone sentence Democrats seek to tie GOP candidates to Trump, DeVos DeVos urges school districts to ‘think creatively’ about reopening amid coronavirus MORE on Sunday after the Trump administration official doubled down on her push for students to return to school.

In a tweet knocking DeVos on Sunday afternoon, the freshman Democrat directly called her out, writing: “@BetsyDeVosED you have no plan. Teachers, kids and parents are fearing for their lives.

“You point to a private sector that has put profits over people and claimed the lives of thousands of essential workers. I wouldn’t trust you to care for a house plant let alone my child,” she continued.

— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 12, 2020

Her comments came in response to recent remarks DeVos made in an interview on CNN’s State of The Union early Sunday. During her appearance, she reiterated her call for schools to resume in-person classes in the fall and pushed back on social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending children’s time meeting in groups be limited to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Kids need to be back in school and that school leaders across the country need to be making plans to do just that. There’s going to be the exception to the rule, but the rule should be that kids go back to school this fall,” DeVos said. “And where there are little flare ups or hotspots, that can be dealt with on a school-by-school or a case-by-case basis.”

When discussing the role CDC guidelines should play in schools opening back up, DeVos said, “The CDC guidelines are just that, meant to be flexible and meant to be applied as appropriate for the situation.”

Earlier this month, DeVos said she was “very seriously” looking at holding back federal funding from schools that don’t open back up in the fall despite CDC guidelines warning that children meeting in groups “can put everyone at risk.”

“We are looking at this very seriously. This is a very serious issue across the country,” she said then.

President Trump Donald John TrumpDeSantis on Florida schools reopening: ‘If you can do Walmart,’ then ‘we absolutely can do schools’ NYT editorial board calls for the reopening of schools with help from federal government’s ‘checkbook’ Mueller pens WaPo op-ed: Roger Stone ‘remains a convicted felon, and rightly so’ MORE also threatened to do the same to schools that don’t reopen in a tweet around the same time earlier this month.

“The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!” Trump tweeted at the time.

