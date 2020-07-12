http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cR4IaV9thhc/

ESPN has reportedly suspended one of their reporters for a profane response to an email from U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R, MO)

Last week, Senator Hawley’s office sent an email to the NBA in which it took the league to task for their business ties with and refusal to criticize, Communist China. In addition, the email suggested that the league place messages such as “Free Hong Kong,” and pro-police/military messages on their uniforms. As opposed to the social justice messages related to the Black Lives Matter movement, that the league had planned to use.

One of the people copied on Hawley’s email was ESPN’s lead NBA reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski. In response to the email, Wojnarowski replied: ‘F*ck You.’

Wojnarowski apologized for the response.

Wojnarowski’s explicit response gained massive attention across social media platforms and, has reportedly resulted in ESPN’s decision to suspend him.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” the network said via the New York Post. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

Hawley responded to reports of Wojnarowski’s suspension on Sunday.

.@espn don’t suspend a reporter, ask tough questions of @NBA about their pro-#China, anti-America bias. Start reporting for goodness sake https://t.co/No0rG4mS1L — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 12, 2020

Hawley has also invited ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro to Washington, D.C. to discuss the network’s association with the NBA, and the NBA’ ties to one of the most notorious human rights abusers in the world, China.

