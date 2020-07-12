https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/schiff-nervous-lindsey-graham-announces-will-calling-mueller-testify-sham-trump-russia-investigation-video/

Adam Schiff

House Intelligence Chairman and serial liar Adam Schiff on Sunday wasn’t too happy about Lindsey Graham’s move to call in Robert Mueller to testify about the sham Trump-Russia investigation.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday announced he will be calling Robert Mueller to testify after the former special counsel blasted Roger Stone in a Washington Post op-ed.

“Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing – and also capable – of defending the Mueller investigation through an oped in the Washington Post.” – Lindsey Graham said.

“Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted.” he added.

Adam Schitt Schiff seemed nervous about the idea of Mueller testifying again now that the DOJ has declassified countless documents proving the special counsel’s Russian collusion investigation was a complete scam.

“I suspect that all Lindsey Graham wants to do is continue his counter-factual counter-narrative, that is that Donald Trump is somehow the victim when Donald Trump was the one inviting Russians to help him get elected in the first place,” Schiff said.

Schiff echoed Mueller’s lies and asserted Roger Stone was acting as an intermediary for the Trump campaign and communicating with Russian intel through their ‘cutout’ WikiLeaks.

This is a blatant lie and the fact that Roger Stone was never even charged with an underlying crime further proves Mueller (Weissmann) had NOTHING.

Roger Stone was charged with process crimes after countless hours of questioning by Mueller’s crooked team of Democrats because there was no hacking and Stone never broke the law.

WATCH:

Rep. Adam Schiff: “I suspect that all Lindsey Graham wants to do is continue his counter-factual counter-narrative, that is that Donald Trump is somehow the victim when Donald Trump was the one inviting Russians to help him get elected in the first place.” pic.twitter.com/Vk8PIo9Ghd — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2020

Mueller’s op-ed (probably written by Weissmann) was full of Russian collusion lies.

For example, Mueller peddled the lie that “WikiLeaks released emails stolen by Russian military intelligence officers.”

By late 2016, the FBI had evidence that the Russians had signaled to a Trump campaign adviser that they could assist the campaign through the anonymous release of information damaging to the Democratic candidate. And the FBI knew that the Russians had done just that: Beginning in July 2016, WikiLeaks released emails stolen by Russian military intelligence officers from the Clinton campaign. Other online personas using false names — fronts for Russian military intelligence — also released Clinton campaign emails. – Mueller wrote.

To this day, there is zero evidence to support Mueller’s claims of Russian hackers — the FBI never did forensic analysis of the DNC servers and just took CrowdStrike’s word that the servers were hacked by the Russians.

