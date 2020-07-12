https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/robertmueller-lindseygraham-senate-judiciary/2020/07/12/id/976777

After former special counsel Robert Mueller sounded off on Roger Stone in The Washington Post, Sen. Lindsey Graham, S.C., is now going to grant Senate Democrats’ request Mueller testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Graham, committee chairman, tweeted Sunday:

“Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing – and also capable – of defending the Mueller investigation through an oped in The Washington Post.”

Adding in an ensuing tweet:

“Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted.”

Mueller’s op-ed was posted Saturday, one day after President Donald Trump commuted the 40-month prison sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress, obstruction, and witness tampering.

“I feel compelled to respond both to broad claims that our investigation was illegitimate and our motives were improper, and to specific claims that Roger Stone was a victim of our office,” he wrote. “The Russia investigation was of paramount importance. Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.”

One of the most telling of Mueller’s remarks in the Post included information tying Stone to Russia government officials.

“We also identified numerous links between the Russian government and Trump campaign personnel — Stone among them,” he wrote. “We did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in its activities. The investigation did, however, establish that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome. It also established that the campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.”

Graham had previously declined to invite Mueller to testify in the Senate, believing his report spoke “for itself,” a statement Mueller opened with in his op-ed.

“I’m all good, I’m done with the Mueller report,” Graham told CNN in April 2019. “We will have [Attorney General William] Barr come in and tell us about what he found. I made sure that Mueller was able to do his job without interference. The Mueller report is over for me. Done.”

