https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/st-louis-police-shut-art-hill-forest-park-leftist-groups-threaten-beat-catholics-hundreds-catholics-turn-anyway/

For the past two weeks Catholics have been meeting on Art Hill in Forest Park at the St. Louis statue to pray the rosary. This is in response to radical leftists calling for the statue to be removed and for St. Louis City to be renamed.

Two weeks ago the Gateway Pundit called on local Christians to come together for a prayer rally at the statue of St. Louis in Forest Park.

When we arrived for a prayer rally at the St. Louis statue in Forest Park we were met by a very violent, raucous, disrespectful mob of Black Lives Matter activists and leftist radicals.

TRENDING: Young White Mother Killed By Black Lives Matter Mob for Allegedly Saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ National Media Fully Ignores

Local radical leftists smeared our prayer rally as a white nationalist event and KKK meeting knowing this would put our Christian group in mortal danger.

Let me just say this was one of the most frightening gatherings I’ve ever attended as a writer and conservative activist in 16 years.

We posted this video earlier following the rally and the violence that took place against Christians when we left the area.

[embedded content]

After most of the Catholics and Christians left the area three Catholic men were viciously beaten by the far left group that remained at the statue.

* * * * * * * * * *

Devout Catholics have been praying every night at the St. Louis statue at 6:30 PM for over two weeks now.

St. Louis Catholics continue to say the rosary nightly at the St. Louis Statue in Forest Park. They end their prayers with a procession of Mary. pic.twitter.com/bH45yHwMiR — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) July 12, 2020

On Sunday night the radical left called on supporters to come out and harass Christians at their daily prayer rally.

Earlier today the St. Louis Police blocked off the streets surrounding the area.

And police set up concrete barricade around the statue.

Bill Hennessey sent photos from Art Hill tonight.

Police have blocked off access to Sr. Louis statue tonight from local Catholics. Same far left protest mob, islamists, #blm promised to counter protest again tonight. Last time they beat three Catholic men and sent two to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/Tj20rO1PsE — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) July 12, 2020

The Catholics marched to the St. Louis statue despite the threats and oppressive heat.

Via ⁦⁦@bill_hennessy⁩ – Streets were blocked off but Catholics marched all the way to the Statue of St. Louis to pray tonight… this despite threats by local leftists pic.twitter.com/JzPcQW0UlT — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) July 12, 2020

St. Vitus has live video from Art Hill.

Saint Louis Statue Rosary (possible counter protestors) https://t.co/6Ce2BORfR3 — St Vitus (@StVitus7) July 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

