There’s a “stealth victory” in the recent Supreme Court ruling blocking a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have hospital admitting privileges, contends an attorney for the Thomas More Society.

Michael McHale wrote in a commentary posted by LifeSite News that the ruling “opens the door for a new wave of pro-life legislation that can and will save lives.”

He said the key is that Chief Justice Roberts refused to join the four liberal justices opinion — a plurality not a majority opinion — even though he reached the same result.

“Instead, Roberts authored his own concurrence and explicitly repudiated much of the plurality’s reasoning – and that of the Supreme Court in the similar case of Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt out of Texas four years ago,” McHale explained.

“That reasoning said a pro-life law was an ‘undue burden’ and thus ‘unconstitutional’ simply when its ‘benefits’ did not ‘outweigh’ its burdens. In other words, even if a pro-life law did not impose any significant burdens on the so-called right to abortion, a judge could still deem it an ‘undue burden’ if he or she thought the law lacked any benefits,” he wrote.

He pointed out the “cost-benefit” standard in the Supreme Court’s Hellerstedt case created problems for pro-life legislation.

“In effect, it was a blank check for pro-abortion judges to strike down all manner of pro-life laws – even laws once deemed clearly constitutional under the Supreme Court’s earlier controlling decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. This included requirements like parental consent for minors, ultrasounds, and physician-only abortions,” he said.

Those are laws that do save lives, but they were threatened by Hellerstedt, he said.

The gamechanger now is Roberts’ concurrence.

The chief justice “declared that the ‘cost-benefit’ undue burden analysis has no place in constitutional law. Judges, he said, are competent only to discern whether a pro-life law actually inhibits a woman from obtaining an abortion. They are not equipped to closely scrutinize the law’s policy merits (that’s the legislature’s job) or whether those policy merits ‘outweigh’ any of its burdens (that is a golden ticket for imposing pro-abortion judicial bias).”

The cost-benefit analysis standard is no longer a precedent, he pointed out, because when a decision lacks a majority opinion, “lower courts are required to follow the concurring opinion that used the ‘narrowest grounds’ to reach the final result.”

That would be Roberts’ decision, which found the Louisiana law unconstitutional only because it burdened access in the same manner as a Texas law that previously was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

“Second, as Justice Kavanaugh pointed out in his dissent, Roberts’s express rejection of the cost-benefit analysis aligns with the positions of the four dissenting justices, all of whom also reject the cost-benefit analysis. That means five justices of the Supreme Court—a controlling majority—now rebuke it. As a result, lower courts will no longer be free to deploy the cost-benefit analysis against pro-life laws,” McHale explained.

He said the impact already has been felt, with the Supreme Court vacating two 7th Circuit decisions that relied on the cost-benefit analysis to eliminate pro-life rules regarding ultrasounds and parental notice.

McHale said: “Pro-lifers should thus take heart. The final result in June Medical appears to be at least a partial pro-life victory. To that extent, it opens the door for a new wave of pro-life legislation that can and will save lives.”

