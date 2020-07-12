https://www.theepochtimes.com/suspect-who-killed-two-texas-police-officers-had-criminal-past-chief_3421683.html

Audon Ignacio Camarillo, a 23-year-old man with a criminal past, was named as the suspect who police said killed two Texas officers on Saturday, while officials on Sunday said they will provide a memorial for the fallen officers.

The officers, identified as Edelmiro Garza, Jr. and Ismael Chavez, were responding to a domestic disturbance in McAllen. Police officials said Caramillo shot and killed the officers in an ambush-style attack when they came to his door.

Camarillo then turned the gun on himself after killing the two officers, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a news conference on Saturday.

“Our officers did not draw their weapons, didn’t fire, never stood a chance,” the chief said, adding that the suspect met the officers at the front door and opened fire as they stood there.

“Every day in the face of adversity, whatever the nature of it may be in these last few years, we’ve talked about the national narrative, people against police… in the face of that adversity, we rise and we serve,” Rodriguez added. “In the face of a pandemic, officers went to a door today to serve regardless of the threats to us, to our health, to our safety and to our families as well. So we will rise again, and I think we will be stronger for that.”

The chief added that he committed suicide before a second group of responding officers arrived.

“He is behind a particular vehicle in front of the home,” said Rodriguez in the press conference. “Officers ordered him to put his gun down; the individual at that point in time raises the gun to commit suicide. That is the whole extent of the incident.”

Camarillo had a criminal history, Rodriguez added, noting that he was arrested on liquor violations, assault, possession of marijuana, fleeing an officer, driving while intoxicated, and others. According to The Monitor, he was most recently arrested for assault.

The City of McAllen, located near the U.S.-Mexico border, wrote on Sunday afternoon that a memorial is planned for Garza and Chavez.

“As our community grieves for the two brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice , a memorial has been set up at the McAllen Police Department for mourners to drop off flowers or small keepsakes to keep their memories alive,” the city wrote on social media.

Local agencies said the two officers had a positive impact.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez wrote that they left an “indelible mark on the community” they served.

