Former New York City Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.
During their conversation Rudy weighed in on the Soros-funded district attorneys who are destroying law and order in American cities.
Rudy Giuliani: Look at the DAs we have now. We have Soros-elected anarchist DAs. They’re not there to prosecute the law. They’re there to undermine the law. He put them there. Why would Soros pay for DAs other than to undermine our government. He got people elected who released criminals, don’t prosecute cases. In Philadelphia they won’t even bring a case to the DA, he’s so anti-police pro-criminal. For five years Soros has been funding these and nobody paid attention but he had a reason. It’s to undermine our government…
