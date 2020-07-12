https://www.theblaze.com/news/thomas-sowell-says-systemic-racism-has-no-meaning-warns-2020-election-could-be-point-of-no-return

BlazeTV host Mark Levin asked National Humanities Medal-winning scholar Thomas Sowell about systemic racism, and the famed economist said the term has no definitive meaning.

“You hear this phrase, ‘systemic racism’ [or] ‘systemic oppression.’ You hear it on our college campuses,” Mark Levin told Sowell in Sunday night’s episode of Fox News‘ “Life Liberty & Levin.” You hear it from very wealthy and fabulously famous sports stars. What does that mean? And whatever it means, is it true?”

“It really has no meaning that can be specified and tested in the way that one tests hypotheses,” Sowell responded. “It does remind me of the propaganda tactics of Joseph Goebbels during the age of the Nazis, which he supposed to have said, ‘People will believe any lie if it is repeated long enough and loud enough.'”

“It’s one of many words that I don’t think even the people who use it have any clear idea what they’re saying,” Sowell explained. “Their purpose served is to have other people cave in.”

“They’re absolute hypocrites,” Levin said of leftists. “They claim they want equality for all. They claim that there’ll be the withering away of the … police departments … and yet every time you look at a Marxist state, it is an authoritarian, top-down, centralized police state.”

In an interview from Levin’s radio show from June 29, 2020, Sowell also discussed systemic racism.

“I have no idea what they mean, and I’m not sure they have any idea what they mean, in the sense that you can ask them a factual question and get a factual answer,” Sowell told Levin last month.

“For example, one of the things I came across in writing a previous book was the poverty rate between blacks and whites,” Sowell said. “And, if I remember the numbers correctly, something like 22% of blacks were in poverty, 11% of whites were in poverty. Which, ‘Well, that shows the racism.'”

Sowell found that the poverty rate among black married couples was 7.5%.

“In other words, black married couples not only have a lower poverty rate than blacks as a whole, they have a lower poverty rate than whites as a whole,” Sowell said.

During Sunday’s “Life Liberty & Levin” interview, Sowell talked about how important the 2020 election is. Levin said that the 2020 election is one of the most important in history, and Sowell acknowledged how crucial it is.

“If the election goes to [Joe] Biden, there’s a good chance that the Democrats will control [Congress] and considering the kinds of things that they’re proposing, that could well be the point of no return for this country,” the Rose and Milton Friedman Senior Fellow stated.

Sowell, who has written 56 books, released his latest book titled “Charter Schools and Their Enemies” last month.

