https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stephen-moore-economy/2020/07/12/id/976797

Businessmen and investors are nervous about the havoc presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden could cause on the economy if he wins the election in November, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Stephen Moore said on Sunday.

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM, Moore said “There is nervousness among a lot of investors and a lot of businessmen and women about if Joe Biden wins, what havoc is he going to wreak upon the economy.”

He emphasized that, “We need to make sure that people understand that if you’re voting for Joe Biden, you’re voting for one of the biggest tax increases in the history of the United States.”

Moore was commenting on Biden’s tax plan that he released this past week, saying the former vice president calls it a Made-in-America plan.

But Moore stressed that “we are not going to have things made in America … if we put ourselves in this competitive disadvantage to raising these tax rates.”

The Trump adviser continued, “What liberals are going to have to explain to the American people is how are you going to create more jobs in America and more incomes for people if you’re going to tax the employers who create the jobs in the first place?”

Moore said the nation’s economy continues to improve and insisted that concern over an increase in coronavirus caseloads is “overblown. I think we’re actually starting to see this virus burn itself out a bit. The latest cases are a lot less virulent than the ones that we saw in March and April, and so it looks like we’re turning a corner there.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

