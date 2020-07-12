https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/07/12/trump-dons-face-mask-first-time-public-visit-walter-reed/

There is a first time for everything and Saturday was the first time President Trump publicly appeared wearing a face mask. The sight of the president in a face mask was enough for the cameras in the traveling press to burst into an explosive sounding chorus in Walter Reed Medical Center.

The president has been signaling his willingness to wear a face mask, when appropriate, in recent days. On Saturday, he told reporters that in a hospital setting, wearing a face mask is the right thing to do. He traveled to Walter Reed Medical Center to visit wounded soldiers and front-line health care workers.

“I think when you are in a hospital, especially in that particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask,” Trump told reporters at the White House just before his visit to Walter Reed.

When he landed and exited the helicopter, he wasn’t wearing a mask. But, once inside the facility, he wore one, as did all the people around him.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump lands at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He is not wearing a mask upon arrival. pic.twitter.com/TZqq0axQUx — The Hill (@thehill) July 11, 2020

In fact, the sight of the masked president surrounded by military officers also in face masks is pretty impressive.

WATCH: President Donald Trump wears a mask during a scheduled visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a rare instance of doing so publicly as #coronavirus cases continue to pile up in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ksz3vQOryn — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) July 11, 2020

Before Saturday, the only time President Trump is known to have donned a face mask was during a private part of a tour at a Ford plant in Michigan. A photo was leaked to the press by someone on the tour at the time. Trump said he stayed out of sight of the press so as not to make a big deal out of it. He wasn’t eager to be photographed in a face mask.

During a visit to a Michigan Ford plant, President Trump opted not to wear a mask in front of the media and drew backlash for praising company founder Henry Ford, who had a documented history of antisemitism. https://t.co/67ktB1uLVM — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 22, 2020

He has since come to accept wearing one publicly if Saturday’s trip to Walter Reed is any indication. His attitude is that wearing a mask is a time and place kind of issue. When necessary, when social distancing isn’t possible, he will. That’s good news. President Trump can send a powerful message to Americans that wearing a mask doesn’t make anyone look weak or silly. It is a way of protecting those around you and to protect yourself from others.

The president said during an interview with Telemundo that he’ll wear a mask when necessary and he thinks he looks good in one – like the Lone Ranger. That was a bit of levity for a subject that the press loves to hound him on. His face mask with the presidential seal on it is quite a fashion statement. Members of the press, by the way, only recently began wearing face masks themselves.

President Trump questioned the need for a mask mandate but said he’d have “no problem” wearing a face mask if he were in a “tight situation” with people nearby. https://t.co/G0x8kn2gqw — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 2, 2020

To wear a face mask or not to wear a face mask has been the question for most Americans from the beginning. The message has been mixed, to put it mildly, along the way. In the first days of mitigating the coronavirus, most of the so-called experts were busy telling everyone it wasn’t really necessary to wear a face mask. It turned out that that message was being delivered out of concern for the supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) for medical personnel and first responders. Dr. Fauci, the CDC, the Surgeon General, and everyone else then flipped on the subject and started instructing everyone to wear a mask in public. As we know, the matter even became politicized, because, 2020.

Speaking of politics, the Biden campaign had a little something to say about President Trump wearing a face mask Saturday, naturally. It proves that whatever Trump does, it is never enough for his critics. They will always demand more while they are trashing his decisions, many of which saved lives.

A spokesman for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Trump had spent months ignoring the advice of medical experts and politicizing wearing a mask. “Rather than taking responsibility and leading, he wasted four months that Americans have been making sacrifices by stoking divisions and actively discouraging people from taking a very basic step to protect each other,” said the spokesman, Andrew Bates.

Perhaps instead of worrying about President Trump’s face mask, Team Biden should give Status Quo Joe a refresher lesson on how to properly wear one. Lots of times, his mask leaves his nose unprotected. It is certainly important that Biden’s campaign take extra precautions for their candidate since he is older and noticeably more feeble than President Trump, who looks downright robust up against Joe. Just an observation.

