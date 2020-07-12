https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/506935-trump-flails-as-audience-dwindles-and-ratings-plummet

Less than four months before the presidential election, Team Trump seems dazed and confused. Held despite warnings from public health officials, the big rally in Tulsa was poorly attended. Concerns over turnout factored into canceling a rally in New Hampshire. Revelations that White House staff, Secret Service personnel, and members of the president’s entourage who attended recent events tested positive for COVID-19 embarrassed the administration. Most important, Team Trump’s response to this summer’s surge in Coronavirus cases and the protests following the killing of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks by police officers has been inconsistent and incoherent.

On July 5, Trump bit Fox News, the hand that has fed him, for reporting on polls showing that Joe BidenJoe BidenDonald Trump Jr. to self-publish book ‘Liberal Privilege’ before GOP convention Tom Price: Here’s how we can obtain more affordable care The Memo: Democrats feel rising tide in Florida MORE has a substantial lead in battleground states. “We are leading in the real polls,” the president tweeted, without evidence. Declaring that Fox was “getting into CNN and MSDNC territory,” Trump recommended that his supporters switch to OANN, a far-right platform that has promoted false claims that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden wins Louisiana primary Mueller pens WaPo op-ed: Roger Stone ‘remains a convicted felon, and rightly so’ The Memo: Democrats feel rising tide in Florida MORE is secretly bankrolling antifa, California legislators want to ban sales of the Bible and that the Coronavirus was created by the Deep State in North Carolina (citing a “citizen investigator” who believes Dr. Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciDeSantis breaks with Fauci, says Florida didn’t rush reopening Overnight Health Care: Coronavirus deaths rise again amid mounting outbreaks | The Trump-Fauci divide is getting more apparent | New York to deliver remdesivir to Florida after DeSantis dismisses offer for help BioNTech CEO confident vaccine will be ready for regulatory approval by end of 2020 MORE personally funded the creation of the virus).

Team Trump fought a belated — and futile — fight to suppress publication of John Bolton John BoltonTrump envoy says US ready to talk to North Korea but rebukes Pyongyang counterpart Why Trump can’t make up his mind on China The benefits of American disinterest in world affairs MORE’s book “The Room Where It Happened,” alerting potential readers to the former National Security Advisor’s claims that the president always put his own personal interests ahead of national security. And, apparently, Team Trump did’t learn. An ill-considered effort to block the release of a memoir by Mary Trump, the president’s niece, has helped propel her book to the top of the bestseller list. In “Too Much and Never Enough,” Ms. Trump, a clinical psychologist, describes her uncle as “much as he was when he was three years old: incapable of growing, learning or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information”; a man who values human beings “only in monetary terms,” subscribes to “cheating as a way of life,” and now “threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric.”

The administration’s apparent plan to urge Americans to “learn to live” with the Coronavirus, complemented by the president’s false claim that 99 percent of cases are “completely harmless,” has not played well, especially with older voters, who provided the margin of victory for Trump in many states in 2016. According to recent polls, many Americans over 65 now find Trump coarse, disrespectful, and divisive. Feeling at risk from COVID-19, they believe his administration has not prioritized public health over reopening the economy.

President Trump Donald John TrumpDeSantis on Florida schools reopening: ‘If you can do Walmart,’ then ‘we absolutely can do schools’ NYT editorial board calls for the reopening of schools with help from federal government’s ‘checkbook’ Mueller pens WaPo op-ed: Roger Stone ‘remains a convicted felon, and rightly so’ MORE has vowed to veto the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act — despite bi-partisan support in Congress and from Pentagon officials — if the legislation authorizes the DOD to remove the names of Confederate officers from military bases, ships, aircraft, streets and other federal property. And Trump has blasted NASCAR, the National Football League, the owners of the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians for succumbing to political correctness. That said, perhaps in a tacit acknowledgment that a substantial majority of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of race relations and protests, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently told reporters that he “was not making a judgment, one way or the other” on flying the Confederate flag.

Asked by Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityJimmy, Rosalynn Carter implore public to ‘wear a mask to save lives’ Trump: ‘Shouldn’t be hard’ for Kanye West to take away votes from Biden How Trump can get his mojo back MORE for his second term agenda, President Trump replied: “Well, one of the things that will be great – you know the word experience is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. But the word experience is a very important word… Now I know everybody, and I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes, you know, an idiot like Bolton.” The president did not mention a single proposal, policy, or priority. He did not indicate whether Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonHow the US could respond to Russia’s support of the Taliban Trump insulted UK’s May, called Germany’s Merkel ‘stupid’ in calls: report McEnany: Trump likes to hire people with ‘countervailing viewpoints’ MORE, James Mattis James Norman MattisBudowsky: Biden-Duckworth would be America’s team Trump insulted UK’s May, called Germany’s Merkel ‘stupid’ in calls: report Mattis urges people to wear masks in PSA about ‘nasty little virus’ MORE, H.R. McMaster, John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE, Dan Coats Daniel (Dan) Ray CoatsAmerica’s divide widens: Ignore it no longer Trump gives Grenell his Cabinet chair after he steps down German lawmaker, US ambassador to Germany trade jabs MORE, Scott Pruitt Edward (Scott) Scott PruittOVERNIGHT ENERGY: House Democrats chart course to ‘solving the climate crisis’ by 2050 | Commerce Department led ‘flawed process’ on Sharpiegate, watchdog finds | EPA to end policy suspending pollution monitoring by end of summer Watchdog: EPA hasn’t provided ‘sufficient justification’ for decision not to recover Pruitt travel spending OVERNIGHT ENERGY: DOJ whistleblower says California emissions probe was ‘abuse of authority’ | EPA won’t defend policy blocking grantees from serving on boards | Minnesota sues Exxon, others over climate change MORE, Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith ZinkeOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senior Interior official contacted former employer, violating ethics pledge: watchdog | Ag secretary orders environmental rollbacks for Forest Service | Senate advances public lands bill in late-night vote Senior Interior official contacted former employer, violating ethics pledge: watchdog Overnight Energy: Trump officials may pursue offshore drilling after election, report says | Energy regulators to delay projects pending appeals | EPA union calls for ‘moratorium’ on reopening plans MORE, and Tom Price Thomas (Tom) Edmunds PriceTom Price: Here’s how we can obtain more affordable care Rep. Banks launches bid for RSC chairman Doctors push Trump to quickly reopen country in letter organized by conservatives MORE were great people or idiots.

Offered a redo by Sinclair Media’s Eric Bolling, Trump rambled for 380 words, the gist of which was “It’s very simple; we’re going to make America great again” (a campaign slogan he stole from Ronald Reagan).

In one respect, however, Trump has been utterly consistent.

As in 2016, and throughout his presidency, he is betting the ranch on a nasty campaign that will convince fearful and frustrated whites that protesters for racial justice, who have for the most part been peaceful, are Marxists, anarchists, looters, rioters and terrorists, who, along with their Democratic enablers, pose an existential threat to “our” values and institutions.

This time around, it appears, far fewer Americans are buying what Trump’s trying to sell.

Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He is the co-author (with Stuart Blumin) of Rude Republic: Americans and Their Politics in the Nineteenth Century.

