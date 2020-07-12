https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/unprecedented-evil-mother-mary-statue-burned-boston-parish-mary-statue-vandalized-ny-city/

A Mary Statue was burned at St. Peter’s Parish in Boston on Saturday night.

Boston.com reported:

Boston police are conducting an arson investigation after someone reportedly set a Virgin Mary statue on fire at Saint Peter Parish in Dorchester.

Police were called to the area near 284 Bowdoin St. around 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of the statue being in flames.

When officers arrived at the church, the fire investigation unit for Boston Fire Department told police that someone had seemingly set the plastic flowers the statue was holding on fire, and the blaze burned the face and upper body of the statue.