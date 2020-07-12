https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/07/12/washington-denies-taxpayer-funds-to-rebuild-minneapolis-after-riots-n633696

Actions have consequences. So do inactions. Just ask Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Walz had asked the federal government for $500 million to help the city of Minneapolis rebuild after riots destroyed or damaged more than 1500 buildings. The government refused.

Washington Examiner:

“The Governor is disappointed that the federal government declined his request for financial support,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s office said in a statement. “As we navigate one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history, we look for support from our federal government to help us through.”

Well, the government and many Americans are “disappointed” that most of those buildings didn’t have to be damaged or destroyed. Any reasonable response from the state and local government would have kept the damage to a minimum. But the response wasn’t reasonable — or competent. And Walz’s state is out half a billion dollars.

In a statement, a FEMA rep confirmed the request had been denied, saying it was determined that “the impact to public infrastructure is within the capabilities of the local and state governments to recover from.”

It certainly well “within their capabilities.” They just don’t want to spend the money. Under ordinary circumstances, Big Daddy government might have bailed them out. But sitting back and watching your city burn is too much even for Big Daddy.

At least one Republican in the state had lobbied the Trump administration to reject the request, arguing that the state’s response to the unrest should be thoroughly reviewed. “If the federal government is expected to assist in the clean-up of these unfortunate weeks, it has an obligation to every American — prior to the release of funding — to fully understand the events which allowed for this level of destruction to occur and ensure it never happens again,” Rep. Tom Emmer wrote to the Trump administration in a letter .

We already know what the response from the city of Minneapolis is going to be. They will defund the police department and fantasize about creating a city without the police.

I think I can speak for a majority of Americans when wishing Minneapolis good luck with that, but clean up your own damn mess.

Another congressman, Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, praised the Trump administration’s decision to reject Minnesota’s request, placing blame on the local officials who told the police to stand down during the rioting.

Great news! @realDonaldTrump has DENIED Minnesota’s disaster request to repair half a billion dollars in damage from the riots. Governors and Mayors who ordered police to stand down and watch their cities burn shouldn’t get a penny in taxpayer aid! https://t.co/8WAgm7AFa7 — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) July 11, 2020

The tragedy in Minneapolis was completely avoidable. It was virtue-signaling by radicals who placed more importance on placating a mob hell-bent on destruction than in performing the primary duties of their office; keep residents safe.

“Conservative radio host Mark Levin echoed the sentiment expressed by the two Republicans, telling Minnesota politicians to “pay for your own man-made hell.”

Great decision. The president offered the National Guard but the pathetic governor waited and waited. And now the Minneapolis city council votes to abolish its police department. Pay for your own man-made hell. So much for utopia.https://t.co/PZErKVgBL3 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 11, 2020

Perhaps Governor Walz can ask Black Lives Matter to pay for the damage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

