https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/watch-lake-orion-woman-interviewed-confrontation-drew-gun-self-defense-video/

Following the Lake Orion incident in which a white family clashed with a black family outside of a restaurant. Pregnant woman Jillian Wuestenberg, the woman who ended up drawing her gun in self-defense, was recently interviewed about her experience during the tense confrontation. Jillian goes into details of how the altercation started and how it escalated to where it did.

Click the link below to watch her response!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]