If you want to envision what the left has in mind for the future of urban policing after we defund the police and transform keeping order into a project for social workers, you can hardly do better than to check out this scene (which is totally racist) from the 1993 film Demolition Man. (Set in the distant future, this is the film where Sylvester Stallone is awaked from hibernation, and is appalled to see the “Arnold Schwarzenegger Presidential Library” as he is driven around town.) Even Hollywood got it—back then at least. I doubt this film would get green lit today. Anyway, this scene is less than 2 minutes long: