Police in Indianapolis are investigating the murder of a young mother who was allegedly killed for telling Black Lives Matter activists that “All Lives Matter.”

24-year-old Jessica Doty Whitaker was shot in the head and killed last Sunday after a Fourth of July weekend celebration.

Fox59 reports: “According to the victim’s family, the shooting started with an argument over Black Lives Matter and language. Eventually the two sides separated and walked away from each other, until witnesses claim the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away.”

The victim’s fiancé Jose Ramirez told the station, “It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St. Claire waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot.”

“She shouldn’t have lost her life. She’s got a 3-year-old son she loved dearly,” Ramirez continued. “It’s hard to tell him his mom is in heaven and if you want to talk to her you have to look up and say, ‘I love you mom.'”

Ramirez told WTHR-TV, “I was actually holding her when it happened. She just fell. I turned around, and I opened fire too. But that’s just a reaction. I didn’t see nobody. I didn’t hopefully I didn’t hit nobody.”

Police are still searching for suspects.

Whitaker died at the hospital. She was a certified nursing assistant who was planning on returning to school in August to become a registered nurse, get married next year and continue to raise her boy, Greyson.

The Gateway Pundit reported: “Unlike Charlottesville, or any violence from the right, this killing was reported so quietly that barely anyone even noticed.”

Jessica’s sister Jennifer told the Pundit: “It’s heart-wrenching to watch my mother explain to my 3-year-old nephew that mommy is an angel in heaven … and him ask when we can go get her and bring her back.”

Robert Doty, the victim’s father told the Pundit the supporters of Black Lives Matter had walked by her and her fiancé and said “Black Lives Matter,” to which Jessica responded that “All Lives Matter.”

Weapons were pulled by both sides during there initial dispute.

“An argument started and guns came out, but they worked things out. Unfortunately, they didn’t drop it and waited for them to walk back through and she was shot in the head,” Robert Doty explained.

Her grandfather posted on Facebook that “multiple black assailants” were responsible, the Gateway Pundit reported.

“Why isn’t anybody outraged about this?” he asked in the post. “Is it that BLM was involved or that it was white young adults that [were] the victims?”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for her Jessica’s family. It reads: She does not deserve this. She has passed away on July 5th, 2020 around 3:30 Am. … We are asking for you to donate whatever you can to help our family give her the most beautiful service she deserves. Also to help with the beautiful son she left behind. That was her pride and joy.”

