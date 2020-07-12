https://www.dailywire.com/news/young-mother-shot-to-death-after-telling-blm-supporters-all-lives-matter-family-says

Last Sunday, a young mother from Indianapolis, Indiana, Jessica Doty Whitaker, was shot to death after allegedly getting into an argument about Black Lives Matter and language.

The incident started “with an argument over Black Lives Matter and language,” according to the victim’s family, Fox 59 reported. “Eventually the two sides separated and walked away from each other, until witnesses claim the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away.”

Fiancé Jose Ramirez, who was with Doty Whitaker, 24, at the canal at the time of the incident, told the news station, “It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St. Claire waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot.”

Ramirez says he fired back but did not hit anyone.

Robert J. Doty, the victim’s father, told reporter Cassandra Fairbanks that his daughter told the Black Lives Matter supporters that “All Lives Matter.”

The Daily Wire spoke to Mr. Doty to confirm. “Yes that is accurate,” Doty said when asked if his daughter said “all lives matter” during the argument about BLM.

Doty added that he “just wants justice” for his daughter.

Taking to Facebook, the grieving father showed off a tattoo of his daughter’s name on his back, which he got days after her murder.

“She shouldn’t have lost her life. She’s got a 3-year-old son she loved dearly,” a tearful Ramirez told Fox 59. “It’s hard to tell him his mom is in heaven and if you want to talk to her you have to look up and say, ‘I love you mom.’”

“We’re going through a lot,” the fiancé added. “The 3-year-old boy doesn’t even understand really. I just want justice for Jessica and her son and her family.”

The victim’s grandfather posted to “Facebook that ‘multiple black assailants’ shot her in the head,” Fairbanks reported.

“Why isn’t anybody outraged about this?” the grandfather asked. “Is it that BLM was involved or that it was white young adults that [were] the victims?”

A week before Doty Whitaker’s death, two were shot along the same canal, including a 14-year-old black boy who was killed during an armed robbery, according to Fox 59.

Still, MPD Capt. Jerry Leary says the “canal is still a safe [place] to go.”

“Just recently the DMD is hiring two overtime officers to work the canal during those times nightly,” Leary said. “A combination of all those efforts we hope is going to make a difference and it can’t help to.”

The victim’s killer remains at large.

Police are asking citizens with any information concerning the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

A GoFundMe for the victim has been set up by Macie Dunn; The Daily Wire was able to confirm the account via the victim’s father Robert Doty.

“Jessica, was a wonderful mother, sister, daughter, fiancée, friend, aunt, cousin [and] coworker,” the GoFundMe reads. “Loved by many and will [surely] be missed by many.”

“She made sure everyone around her was happ[y],” the post says, “… She does not deserve this. She has passed away on July 5th, 2020 around 3:30 [a.m.]. She was walking the downtown canal with her fiancée a Friend and his girlfriend. And was shot.”

“We are asking for you to donate whatever you can to help our family give her the most beautiful service she deserves. Also to help with the beautiful son she left behind. That was her pride and joy . WE LOVE YOU JESSIE ❤WE ARE THANKFUL.”

