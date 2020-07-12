https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/zogby/2020/07/12/id/976796

Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 7 percentage points in the latest Zogby poll, a six-point drop since late May.

Trump picked up points among voters over the age of 65 and shrunk the gap among both men and women, though Biden still leads in those categories.

“This is a healthy lead for Biden at this point, but he has lost 6 points in advantage in the past few weeks,” veteran pollster John Zogby said in a press release.

“He previously had a 10-point lead among voters over 65 and this seems to have dissipated. The gender gap, once huge, is now about average. And in a significant troubling sign he leads among ‘Weekly Dollar Store Shoppers’ by only 4 points — 48%-44%. His lead among those who never shop at a Dollar Store is 63%-27%. If this is creeping elitism in Democratic support, it needs to be squashed.”

The poll also found:

60% of 18- to 29-year-olds support Biden, while 26% support Trump.

Biden leads among both men (47% to 44%) and women (51% to 41%).

77% of Blacks are ready to vote for Biden, compared to 14% who say they would vote for Trump.

Biden and Trump are tied at 45% among 30- to 49-year-olds and voters over 65.

51% of white voters continue to support Trump, compared with 41% who say they would pick Biden.

Biden leads among Hispanics, 65% to 27%.

“Up to now, the Biden campaign has played it right — very low key, watch the other guy run against himself and implode. I think he can sustain this for another few weeks as both the economy and the virus spin out of control and hurt the president. But Biden then needs to come out punching in early August, through the virtual convention in mid-August,” said Zogby.

