Survey shows nearly two-thirds of Americans believe their sleep routine is permanently ruined thanks to lifestyle changes from pandemic.

About half of participants get out of bed 10 minutes before remote workday starts.

NEW YORK — The coronavirus pandemic has many Americans saying they’re more tired than they’ve ever been before. According to a new survey, six in 10 Americans say their sleep routine during quarantine has them feeling more exhausted than they’ve ever felt in their life!

The poll of 2,000 adults, commissioned by Leesa Sleep, finds nearly 70 percent agree their sleeping habits have become quite inconsistent. Another 63 percent think their sleep schedules might be permanently ruined by the pandemic.

The trouble with working from home

Working remotely has its benefits, like sleeping in later, but it may be creating some bad habits too. Forty-four percent say they stay up later since they don’t have to commute to work. Nearly half of respondents admit they get out of bed only 10 minutes before their remote workday starts.

It’s no wonder so many people are tired. Many are staying up late to binge watch their favorite TV shows. Researchers report 67 percent of Americans are staying up until the early hours of the morning to sneak in a few more episodes each night.

The poll also finds Americans are also to getting an average of two naps per week during their workdays.

Sleep disruptions have widespread effects

The majority of parents in the poll say it’s difficult to maintain their child’s sleep schedule. Only 35 percent report having an easier time putting their kids to bed during quarantine. Kids may be just as tired as their parents, it seems.

Around half of American couples report they’re sleeping in separate rooms more frequently than usual, but a third of respondents add they’re having more sex during the lockdown.

“Sleep is as important to your overall health and wellness as diet, exercise and managing stress. Many Americans struggle to get a good night’s sleep, and a good mattress is essential,” says Leesa CMO Jim Geikie in a statement.

Beautifying the bedroom

Since people have been spending so much more time in their bedrooms it’s no surprise they’ve invested in some new furniture and decor for their bedrooms. Sixty-six percent say they are making their rooms more comfortable by buying things like new sheets and pillows. A third of Americans have even bought new mattresses while in quarantine.

“Keeping a sanctuary feel in the bedroom can help boost your productivity outside of the bedroom and help you find the right headspace when it’s time to rest,” explains Leesa brand director Margaret Mountjoy.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll.

