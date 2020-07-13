https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/83-la-teachers-vote-stay-closed-fall-will-not-open-schools-unless-charter-schools-closed-police-defunded/

The Los Angeles Teachers Union says its schools can’t open in the fall unless charter schools are closed and the police are defunded.

These are the Marxist loons teaching your kids.

Oh, and they want more money.

.@UTLAnow says both the state & federal governments neither have provided additional resources or funds to carry out the additional health & safety measures necessary. There isn’t enough time to put together a detailed plan for the safe return to campus.https://t.co/EhPtNAZ9O1 — Jason Lay (@jlay02) July 11, 2020

83% of teachers voted to not reopen in the fall.

But they still expect to get paid.

Just the News reported:

United Teachers Los Angeles, a 35,000-strong union in the Los Angeles Unified School District, made those demands in a policy paper it released this week. The organization called on local authorities to “keep school campuses closed when the semester begins on Aug. 18.” The union outlined numerous major provisions it says will be necessary to reopen schools again, including sequestering students in small groups throughout the school day, providing students with masks and other forms of protective equipment, and re-designing school layouts in order to facilitate “social distancing.” Yet the union goes even farther than those requests, calling for “local support” in the form of defunded police departments and the shuttering of charter schools. Police violence “is a leading cause of death and trauma for Black people, and is a serious public health and moral issue,” the union writes.

