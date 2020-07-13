https://www.theblaze.com/news/admiral-brett-p-giroir-m-d-says-dr-anthony-fauci-is-not-100-percent-right-about-covid-19-doesnt-have-the-whole-national-interest-in-mind

Admiral Brett Giroir, M.D., says that Dr. Anthony Fauci — director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — doesn’t have all the facts right about the coronavirus pandemic and doesn’t have the whole of the country’s national interest in mind.

What are the details?

Giroir, U.S. assistant secretary for health, made the remarks during a Sunday interview with NBC News’ Chuck Todd.

Fauci, who serves on the White House’s coronavirus task force, has been very outspoken about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the country, sometimes entirely at odds with the information handed down by President Donald Trump.

During the exchange, the NBC host asked Giroir whether the White House task force is massaging information on public health guidance.

“This was from the Washington Post about Anthony Fauci,” Todd explained. “It says, ‘Dr. Fauci has argued that parts of the country experiencing surges should shut down. But there is no buy-in for that, said an official with direct knowledge of the conversation who spoke on a condition of anonymity.’ Are there some ideas that you can’t propose because the president will never accept them?”

Giroir explained that the White House task force operates well within the boundaries of transparency and that science is of utmost importance when considering policy.

“I want to just put this to rest,” he said. “There is complete open, honest discussion within the task force. Task force meets three to four times a week. The vice president calls me regularly. Dr. Birx is not one to hold her tongue. Believe me, if there’s a public health opinion that needs to be said, that needs to be it.”

He continued, “And I respect Dr. Fauci a lot, but Dr. Fauci is not 100 percent right, and he also doesn’t necessarily — and he admits that — have the whole national interest in mind. He looks at it from a very narrow public health point of view. But let me just say, there is absolutely open discourse.”

“I feel absolutely free saying anything to the vice president within those rooms,” he added. “The vice president, I know, briefs the president on a daily basis. So nobody feels like anything is held back. We all take this as a serious crisis. It’s got to be science driving the policy. And that’s the way it is.”

(H/T: The Daily Wire)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

