https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/07/13/alabama-five-guys-workers-refuse-serve-cops-now-dont-serve-anyone/

A strange and infuriating story, but one with a relatively happy ending, comes to us from The Right Scoop this week. The tale unfolded last Tuesday night at a Five Guys restaurant in Daphne, Alabama. Three officers from the Daphne Police Department showed up at the eatery, but upon entering, five employees turned their backs on them and refused to serve them. That was pretty much the end of the actual encounter because the officers simply left and went out to get something to eat elsewhere. But the incident wound up blowing up on social media and it turned out that the franchise isn’t down with the woke crowd nearly as much as the workers may have guessed.

A law enforcement source told FOX10 News that Daphne officers were refused service late Tuesday night by several employees at the Five Guys restaurant at the Jubilee Square shopping center. The officers said the employees turned their backs on them when they entered the restaurant. The officers said one of the employees was overheard saying, “I’m not serving them.” The officers left and went to another restaurant. The officers claim six or seven employees acted together.

Here’s the coverage from the local NBC outlet. Keep in mind that this report was filed before the initial investigation was complete, so they’re taking the “we don’t know what happened yet” approach.

[embedded content]

It didn’t take long after that for things to get sorted out. Apparently, the officers’ story checked out and Five Guys responded with an apology and an update on the “status” of the employees in question.

“Five Guys and the Daphne, AL franchise want to thank the Daphne Police Department for their support in working together toward a resolution. The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken include termination and suspension of the employees involved. The store has temporarily closed for further education and customer service training with a representative from the Daphne Police Department and will reopen at 4PM today, July 10th. As we uphold our commitment to fair, respectful, and equal treatment for all customers, please know that the actions and sentiments of a few employees in Daphne, AL do not represent Five Guys or the local franchisee.”

There was apparently some confusion being sown on social media after someone – possibly one of the employees – tried to claim that the refusal of service was based on the fact that face masks are required in the store and there is no dine-in option available. But the cops made it clear that they saw the sign about masks and went back to their patrol cars to get them before entering. So that’s been ruled out, or so it seems.

If this was an argument over observing mask policy, that would be one thing. But that’s not what happened. And even if the cops hadn’t been wearing masks, the employee would have only needed to politely remind them of the policy. Instead, they turned their backs on them and refused to even address them. That’s not an act of health and safety precautions. That’s just a straight-up “Eff The Police” move.

The police department was more than respectful in return. The officers left without creating a scene. And the PD accepted the apology gracefully, thanking both the local franchise and the entire chain for their cooperation. So there’s no need for a police boycott of Five Guys locally or nationally. It looks like this was nothing more than the personal, bad decision-making of a few woke individuals.

And as for those workers… hey, look on the bright side, guys. Now you’ve got all sorts of free time on your hands to catch up on the news and look for new jobs. I’m sure there are plenty of Woke Brigade employers out there who would love to have you. Then again, this is Alabama we’re talking about. Perhaps not so much after all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

