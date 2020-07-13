https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/alaskan-airlines-flight-makes-emergency-landing-white-passenger-screams-will-kill-everybody-wont-accept-jesus-black/

Only in 2020.
A deranged white man traveling from Alaska to Chicago threatened to kill passengers if they would not accept Jesus was a black man.

The Alaskan Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Seattle.

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Says Skyrocketing Crime In NYC Caused By Poor People Shoplifting Bread

The left gets stranger by the day.

More here.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...