https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/alaskan-airlines-flight-makes-emergency-landing-white-passenger-screams-will-kill-everybody-wont-accept-jesus-black/

Only in 2020.

A deranged white man traveling from Alaska to Chicago threatened to kill passengers if they would not accept Jesus was a black man.

The Alaskan Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Seattle.

On Saturday night, a flight from Seattle-Tacoma to Chicago tested travelers. One of the passengers threatened another death 😧. Fortunately, there was a police officer 👮‍♂️on board who took care of the aggressive traveler along with several others.#alaskaairlines pic.twitter.com/ORieKtcHYV — #ASAPwings (@ASAPwings) July 13, 2020

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Says Skyrocketing Crime In NYC Caused By Poor People Shoplifting Bread

The left gets stranger by the day.

More here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

