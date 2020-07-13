https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/07/13/another-chicago-weekend-64-shot-13-killed/

Another weekend of violence in Chicago with 64 people shot and 13 of them killed. As has become usual in Chicago, several of the casualties were children. Incredibly, these numbers constitutes a dip in violence compared to other recent weekends:

Sixty-four people were shot, 13 of them fatally, across Chicago over the weekend. Fifteen-year-old Terrance Malden, who was gunned down about 4:50 p.m. Friday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side, was the weekend’s first victim. Five other teenagers were wounded in separate shootings between then and Monday morning. The alarming numbers marked a dip from the gun violence that befell the city over the Fourth of July weekend, when 79 people were shot, 15 fatally. Eleven of those victims were minors, and two of the children died from their injuries. In the same weekend last year, nine people were killed and 32 more were wounded.

At least two fourteen year olds were shot over the weekend but both survived. Saturday night someone targeted a group of three women who were standing in the street around 9:40 pm. A 33-year-old woman died and the other two women survived. The victims were holding a vigil with candles in the street for someone who was killed near the same spot two years ago.

There was a mass shooting in which five men were shot in Humboldt Park early Sunday morning. One 53-year-year-old was shot in the neck and killed and the other victims are expected to survive.

CBS 2 Chicago has a rundown of other victims:

A 21-year-old man was approached by a vehicle in the 3000 block of South Paulina Street in the McKinley Park neighborhood at 6:50 p.m. Friday, and someone in the car fired shots. The victim was struck in the face and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. He was identified as Sergio Cervantes. At 1:04 a.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was found in the alley after police responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 7000 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Greater Grand Crossing community. The man was pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds to the back and chest. A 41-year-old man was found on the street in the 300 block of North Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side with a gunshot wound to the chest at 1:32 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men, ages 31 and 35, were on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Congress Parkway in the South Austin neighborhood when someone fired shots at 1:48 a.m. Saturday. The younger man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, while the older man was grazed in the left hand and refused treatment.

This is just a portion of the list of those who died. As far as I can tell, no one has even tried to publish a complete list of the dozens more who were shot but survived. There were two marches over the weekend to protest the violence, one by a communist group called Revolution Club and another by a group called Good Kids Mad City. Combined those marches probably had 100 people. These a pretty small efforts compared to some of the black lives matter marches in the city a month ago.

Finally, here’s a report published this morning by WGN 9 on the weekend’s violence.

