The Atlanta Braves tell their fans the nickname will not be canceled as teams are forced to change their name, like the NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins.

“We will always be the Atlanta Braves,” an email to fans declared, according to ESPN.

The tomahawk chop fan chant, however, might be fall victim to cancellation.

“As it relates to the fan experience, including the chop, it is one of the many issues that we are working through with the advisory group,” the letter continued. “The chop was popularized by our fans when Deion Sanders joined our team and it continues to inspire our players on the field. With that in mind, we are continuing to listen to the Native American community, as well as our fans, players, and alumni to ensure we are making an informed decision on this part of our fan experience.”

The tomahawk chop includes a chant and a forward arm movement, reenacting the chopping motion.

The Braves’ email explains its history of reaching out of the Native American community as its reason for keeping its name amid a series of objections in the sports world, including the announcement that the NFL’s Redskins will undergo a name change, while Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians are weighing their own makeover.

“The Atlanta Braves honors, respects and values the Native American community,” the email began. “As an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for everyone. That will never change.

“We have had an active and supportive relationship with the Native American community for many years. Last fall, we furthered this relationship and pledged to meet and listen to Native American and tribal leaders from many areas, including the Eastern Band of the Cherokees [EBCI] in North Carolina. As a result, we formed a cultural working relationship with the EBCI and have also formed a Native American Working Group with a diverse collection of other tribal leaders to collaborate on matters related to culture, education, outreach, and recognition on an on-going basis.

“Through our conversations, changing the name of the Braves is not under consideration or deemed necessary. We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have held meaningful relationships with us do as well.”

