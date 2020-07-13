https://www.theepochtimes.com/atlanta-police-release-new-images-of-a-person-of-interest-in-fatal-shooting-of-8-year-old-girl_3422495.html

The Atlanta Police Department has released new images of an additional person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl over the Independence Day weekend.

Secoriea Turner was shot on the night of July 4 near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed. Secoriea was riding in a vehicle with her mother and an adult friend when the shooting took place, according to police. The driver was attempting to enter a parking lot at 1238 Pryor Road where a group of individuals illegally placed barricades. Someone in the group opened fire on the vehicle, according to police, striking Secoriea.

Secoriea Turner in a file photo. (Handout via CNN)

Police initially described one of the shooters as a man dressed like a bounty hunter, wearing all black, and the other shooter as a man wearing a white T-shirt.

The new images released by police and Crime Stoppers appear to show another man in a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone with information about the shooting.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks in Washington in 2019. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

“I am asking you to please honor this baby’s life. Please, if you know who did this, please turn them in,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a press conference. “Enough is enough.”

Along with Secoriea, a 53-year-old man was fatally shot over the holiday weekend and two other people were injured in a shooting near the same Wendy’s.

Secoriea was one of at least six children killed in shootings across the country over the holiday weekend.

