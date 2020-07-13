https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blm-black-lives-matter-trump-tower-protest/2020/07/13/id/976987

The Black Lives Matter street mural outside of Trump Tower was vandalized with red paint on Monday afternoon.

The New York Police Department shut down that area of the street while city crews restored the mural by painting over the red splotches.

Police are looking for the person who threw red paint across the mural, who was last seeing running west on 56th Street. Police are investigating the matter as an act of criminal mischief.

When the mural was painted last Thursday, it immediately drew the ire from President Donald Trump who tweeted:

“NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue.”

Trump added, “This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket,’ Fry ‘Em Like Bacon’.

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

A white couple in California who splattered black paint on a Black Lives Matter mural in Contra Costa County, California was arrested July 7 and charged with a hate crime.

