Black Lives Matter sociopaths are currently raiding the Facebook page of Jessica Doty Whitaker, the young mother who was murdered after saying “All Lives Matter,” celebrating her death and mocking her grieving relatives.

Doty Whitaker was walking by the canal in Indianapolis after a Fourth of July celebration with her fiance and two friends when they were approached by a group of people saying that “Black Lives Matter.” Someone in the group had allegedly used the word “n-gga” speaking to their friends in a non-disparaging way, which the thugs took offense to.

During the confrontation, Whitaker said that “All Lives Matter.” The situation escalated and the BLM supporters drew weapons. This prompted the young woman’s fiance to also pull out a weapon and deescalate the situation, so they thought. Instead, the murderers waited for the group to walk by again and ambushed them, repeatedly shooting Whitaker.

The local and national media attempted to cover up what happened, initially only reporting that the situation began with a “disagreement about Black Lives Matter language.” Another article lumped her death in a report about there having been two shootings in the area in recent weeks, the other being a black teenager who had been attempting an armed robbery when he was shot. Following a massively viral article from the Gateway Pundit explaining what really happened, the media began to report that someone in her friend group, which consisted of another couple, had used the word “n-gga” amongst eachother.

This some how became all the left needed to justify her murder in their sick and twisted minds.

When asked about the conversation that the group of friends were having, her father told the Gateway Pundit that he didn’t know about it and that the shooting was due to her saying “All Lives Matter.”

Now, her Facebook account and the accounts of her relatives are being spammed by sick individuals celebrating her death.

BLM has been raiding the public facebook of Jessica Whitaker, the White woman that they murdered in Indiana.

They are celebrating her death and mocking her family members. pic.twitter.com/w7UtUYWwbt — (de🇺🇸dust2)Blepe🇺🇸bsite (@de_dust2Blepe) July 13, 2020

One user named Eric Albany wrote “Racist Rachel is pushing daisies and the streets are a little safer.”

Another soulless goon named Josh Long wrote “can’t feel bad when you used a racial slur and acted a f-cking fool.” It has not been alleged by anyone that Whitaker was the one who said it.

A particularly vile individual quoted Whitaker’s mother Arlena Doty who had told local station WTHR that “I just want the people who are responsible to be held accountable.” In response, he wrote “I got some bad news for you Arlene. You are the one responsible for raising your daughter to hang out with racists.” Again, it was never alleged that the word was used as a slur, but rather as slang, amongst a group of friends.

Whitaker’s sister Jennifer told Gateway Pundit that there was not a racist bone in her sister’s body.

“People are going to say what they want to justify this, but it’s not justified. She was not racist in any way. That is not how we were raised,” Jennifer said.

Meanwhile, the family is continuing to grieve and attempt to explain to her three year old son why his mother is not coming home.

“It’s heartwrenching to watch my mother explain to my three year old nephew that mommy is an angel in heaven,” Jennifer explained, adding that he asks “when we can go get her and bring her back.”

Jennifer told TGP that her sister was a Certified Nursing Assistant doing home health care and getting ready to go back to school to become a registered nurse. She hoped to have more children and was always looking to help others.

“Her son was her world, she had the kindest heart and was in no way racist towards anyone,” Jennifer told TGP.

A GoFundMe for her funeral expenses and a trust for her son has raised over $64,000.

Police are still looking for suspects and have released a video from the area of the murder. Her fiance has provided descriptions of the monsters to law enforcement.

[embedded content]

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

