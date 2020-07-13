https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/black-lives-matter-street-graffiti-front-trump-tower-nyc-covered-red-paint-video/

Call the police!

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray joined activists last Thursday to paint Black Lives Matter on the street in front of Trump Tower.

De Blasio does this as violence soars in his city and businesses are still locked down.

The ‘street mural’ was vandalized with red paint on Monday.

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Says Skyrocketing Crime In NYC Caused By Poor People Shoplifting Bread

Oh well.

WATCH:

WATCH:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...