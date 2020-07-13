https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/black-lives-matter-street-graffiti-front-trump-tower-nyc-covered-red-paint-video/
Call the police!
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray joined activists last Thursday to paint Black Lives Matter on the street in front of Trump Tower.
De Blasio does this as violence soars in his city and businesses are still locked down.
The ‘street mural’ was vandalized with red paint on Monday.
Oh well.
WATCH:
The Black Lives Matter “street mural” in NYC has been vandalized by red paint. Oh no, call the police…. pic.twitter.com/mxILkIEfGS
— Andrea Catsimatidis (@AJ_Cats_) July 13, 2020
WATCH:
#BlackLivesMatter “Mural” painted on the street in front of Trump Tower was livened up with red paint.#Trump2020 #WWG1WGA #MAGA pic.twitter.com/mgg3Gt119F
— Debrah’s Point of Personal Privilege⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DebsPrivilege) July 13, 2020