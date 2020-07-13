https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rivera-glee/2020/07/13/id/976965

Officials said on Monday that a body recovered from a lake in California is that of missing “Glee” actress Naya Rivera.

“We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a news conference on the shore of Lake Piru near Los Angeles.

The body was recovered early on Monday. Rivera, 33, was presumed drowned after going missing on Wednesday last week after renting a boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son, Josey, who was found unharmed.

Ayub said no foul play was suspected. He said Rivera’s family had been informed and the body had been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and formal identification by dental records. “There is no indication this was foul play and no indication this was a suicide,” Ayub said.

