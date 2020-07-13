http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HsSAdSmbPBY/

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi has released a new single titled “American Reckoning” about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The singer said that proceeds from downloads will benefit criminal justice activist Bryan Stevenson’s Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal representation in death penalty cases.

“American Reckoning” is a nearly five-minute meditation on the death of George Floyd, who died in May while in Minneapolis police custody. The new song addresses the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests and riots that engulfed cities around the country.

Jon Bon Jovi sings:

America’s on fire There’s protests in the streets A conscience has been looted and a soul is under siege Another mother’s crying as history repeats I can’t breathe

Watch below:

[embedded content]

The song continues:

Goddamn those eight long minutes Lying face down in cuffs on the ground… When did a a judge and a jury become a badge and a knee?

Jon Bon Jovi concludes:

Is this a moment or movement, is this a tide or a flood? Is our American reckoning a story written in blood, or in love, or in peace?

The musician tweeted that “100% of the net proceeds from the download of ‘American Reckoning’ will support” the Equal Justice Initiative.

100% of the net proceeds from the download of American Reckoning will support Bryan Stevenson’s Equal Justice Initiative – @eji_org Link to listen and download can be found in my bio and below. https://t.co/YoOD16QkcE pic.twitter.com/2tUmb4KZMP — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) July 10, 2020

The rock band Bon Jovi said earlier this year that their next album, Bon Jovi 2020, will be packed with political fare from gun control to veterans issues. “American Reckoning” doesn’t appear to be part of the upcoming album, whose release was pushed back from May to October.

Jon Bon Jovi is a Hillary Clinton supporter who stumped for the former first lady during the 2016 election.

