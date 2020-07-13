https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/book-blowing-whistle-china-virus-banned-amazon/

Amazon has banned a book criticizing the Canadian government’s handling of the coronavirus.

The digital retail giant said that instead it will refer customers to “official sources” of information on the pandemic.

Titled “China Virus: How Justin Trudeau’s Pro-Communist Ideology Is Putting Canadians in Danger,” the book does not give medical advice, reports Canada-based Rebel News.

“It’s purely a discussion of Canada-China politics, as the very title makes clear,” the news site said.

The author of the book is Ezra Levant, the founder of Rebel News.

Amazon said in its letter: “Due to the rapidly changing nature of information around the coronavirus, we are referring customers to official sources about the virus. As a result we are not offering your book for sale.

Initially, Amazon refused to post the book but relented after two months, and it became a bestseller, Rebel News said.

It reached No. 1 on Kindle in Canada and No. 2 in the country among paperbacks.

Since Amazon’s ban, Rebel News has been giving away the e-book version of the book on its website.

It also has arranged with a publisher to put out a paperback version.

