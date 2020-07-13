https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-couple-who-defended-home-rumor-is-that-we-are-going-to-be-indicted-shortly

Mark McCloskey, the homeowner who defended his St. Louis home recently from a large mob of demonstrators, told Fox News on Monday that he excepts to be “indicted shortly.”

The segment came after St. Louis law enforcement officials served a warrant on the McCloskeys late last week and confiscated the rifle that he used to defend his home.

“The police were really very professional and very nice,” McCloskey said. “The cops that came out to issue the search warrant on us, they were almost apologetic. They didn’t want to have to be there. They were doing their job. Patty wanted to take a picture to document it and she asked if they wouldn’t mind facing away from the camera so that people wouldn’t get mad at them if their faces were shown on TV.

McCloskey said that the officers did not believe that he and his wife did anything wrong but were being forced to carry out the order by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, a Democrat, who claimed that the McCloskeys defending their private property was a “violent assault.”

“My attorney advised me not to be on the show tonight because the rumor is that we are going to be indicted shortly,” McCloskey said. “Having said that, this is the same circuit attorney that released 35 of the protesters that torched and looted in downtown St. Louis but now she wants to indict me. I didn’t shoot anybody. I just held my ground, protecting my house, and I’m sitting here on television tonight instead of dead or putting out the smoldering embers of my home.”

WATCH:

Mark McCloskey says that he believes that he and his wife are going to be “indicted shortly”. pic.twitter.com/8o4xsb82Az — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 14, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Transcript:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson: Mark McCloskey joins us tonight. Mark, thanks much for coming on. So before I ask you about how you feel about this to reimagine public safety you been subjected to, tell us specifically what happen when the police visited your home recently. Mark McCloskey: Well, you know, the police were really very professional and very nice. The cops that came out to issue the search warrant on us, they were almost apologetic. They didn’t want to have to be there. They were doing their job. Patty wanted to take a picture to document it and she asked if they wouldn’t mind facing away from the camera so that people wouldn’t get mad at them if their faces were shown on TV. They all did so. They unfortunate are stuck between a circuit attorney that wants to prosecute us in their own belief that we did absolutely nothing wrong. Carlson: It goes without saying, I mean, police department’s are structured along the lines of the military. They don’t make independent. They are told what to to do and they do it. They didn’t make this decision independently but you still can escape the contrast of what happened the night the mob came to your home and you call the police and they didn’t, and then they come at the command of the prosecuting attorney later to take the firearm you used to defend yourself. Is that what police are for, do you think? McCloskey: Well, you know, my attorney advised me not to be on the show tonight because the rumor is that we are going to be indicted shortly. Having said that, this is the same circuit attorney that released 35 of the protesters that torched and looted in downtown St. Louis but now she wants to indict me. I didn’t shoot anybody. I just held my ground, protecting my house, and I’m sitting here on television tonight instead of dead or putting out the smoldering embers of my home. Carlson: So I mean, your strategy in response to all this seems to be staying silent doesn’t get to anything, obviously. If you just retreated into your house, it probably would be burned to the ground, as you just said. But is that how society should function? I mean, shouldn’t someone in authority in the state of Missouri be coming to your aid right about now? McCloskey: You know, the way I view it is, when you have certain elements of society encouraging violence, at the same time asking the police to stand down, what’s the only possible result? The only possible solution is for individual citizens to stand up and defend themselves. I’m afraid that what’s being promoted is causing citizens to stand up and defend themselves so they can be [inaudible] and abused the way we have been. Carlson: I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. I don’t think there’s a homeowner in America who wants to defend his own home with a gun. That something you do if you have no choice. You’d much rather the police came and took the risk for you. That’s why you pay them, but they won’t. What do you make of the media response? You were lectured on another channel by a guy who’s threatened violence against people, actually threatened violence against people, for getting in his space and yet he dressed you down for defending your home. What do you make of it? McCloskey: The traditional media is right behind the mob. We are not allowed to use that word anymore. The large crowd of angry people and are supporting these entities which are from my understanding Marxist and oppose every thing I stand for and I hold dear. We have gotten tremendous support from ordinary people. My phones in my emails are running at about 90% positive. We have gotten calls from all over the world. I got a nice letter from a lady in Ireland congratulated us for taking a stand against violence and so I think that the vast majority of Americans wish they could do something. The problem is if nobody stands up and supports them, if the media blasts them, I’m self-employed, I own my own law firm, but what if I was an employee somewhere? If I did what I did and I was an employee of anybody else, I would have been canned the next day. My family would’ve been canned. No one would ever get a job again. This is the kind of social pressure that keeps people from standing up and defending themselves and I think it’s time for people to take a different stand. Actually stand up and have some risk. Patrick Henry said, ‘give me liberty or give me death’ and now everybody so afraid of losing their job.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

