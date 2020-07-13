https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/breakthrough-scientists-say-mysterious-fatty-acid-kills-cancer-cells/

(STUDY FINDS) — PULLMAN, Washington — A universally effective and dependable way to treat cancer is seemingly harder to find than Atlantis or El Dorado. Hope abounds, though. Now, new research by Washington State University offers up the latest potential breakthrough in cancer treatments: a fatty acid.

The study’s authors demonstrate that the fatty acid known as dihomogamma-linolenic acid (DGLA) kills human cancer cells upon exposure.

More specifically, DGLA causes ferroptosis after coming into contact with cancer cells, as observed in both animals models and human cells. Ferroptosis is a type of cell death associated with iron dependence. Ferroptosis was only recently discovered, but since then it’s garnered lots of attention from disease researchers.

