Chance the Rapper is choosing Kanye West over Democratic nominee Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election, even though West has close to zero chance of winning the White House.

The Chicago-based crooner asked his eight million-plus followers on Twitter why they would prefer Biden over West, who last week announced his intention to run as an independent candidate for the U.S. presidency with the aim of realizing the “promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.”

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why?” Chance the Rapper wrote. “I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??”

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, concluded that broader consensus among his following was that they had more trust in Biden governing on a progressive agenda. “I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye,” he wrote. “I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. ”

I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Despite regularly promoting radical left-wing ideas such as abolishing the police and providing reparations for slavery, the 27-year-old has long been skeptical of the Democratic Party and remains a close friend of West. In 2018, Chance the Rapper took a stand in defense of West after he posted photos of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“Black people don’t have to be Democrats,” Chance the Rapper wrote amid liberal uproar at West’s apparent support for Trump.

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

West has long touted the possibility of one day running for president, although his recent announcement was all the more surprising given his recent support for Trump and the proximity of this year’s election. Most analysts consider it highly unlikely that West will end up running for the presidency, given the numerous hurdles he must cross merely to get on the ballot.

For example, he is yet to register with the Federal Election Commission, launch any kind of campaign platform, or even garner enough signatures to become a candidate. West has also missed the deadline to file as an independent candidate in six states, meaning his path to victory is already all but impossible.

