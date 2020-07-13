https://www.dailywire.com/news/chance-the-rapper-i-trust-kanye-west-more-than-joe-biden-challenges-biden-supporters

On Monday, Chance the Rapper, real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, seemingly endorsed Kanye West, who announced last week that he will be running for president this election cycle.

Chance, who grew up in Chicago like West, suggested he trusts the formerly pro-Trump rapper more than Biden, challenging Biden supporters and those who support the two-party system.

Quoting a video post from West, Chance seemingly boosted the fellow rapper, captioning the re-tweet, “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh. (shaking my f***ing head).

And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh https://t.co/JgbGBmPQk5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

In a follow-up, he challenged, “Are we pro two-party system?,” adding, “Ima keep it real alota u n****s is racist.”

Are we pro two-party system? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Ima keep it real alota u niggas is racist — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye (West) and why?” Chance wrote via Twitter. “I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna ‘get trump out’ but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??”

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Responding to criticism, Chance said he understood that some folks “trust” Biden more than West, but made it clear he did not feel the same.

“I understand,” he wrote. “Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.”

I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

“Ok this is me slowly trying to get down from this hill without falling and dying: Whoever you vote for I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness,” he continued. “Whomever that may be God bless em.”

Ok this is me slowly trying to get down from this hill without falling and dying:

Whoever you vote for I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness. Whomever that may be God bless em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

“Ok sprinting down the hill now: I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically,” Chance added. “I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews.”

The Terry Crews reference was made in response to the actor, who has publicly challenged the far-left Black Lives Matter movement, agreeing with a tweet from Chance.

Back in 2018, Chance broke rank from the Left’s narrative that black people have to be Democrats, similarly inspired by West.

“The same day Kanye West set the internet on fire by tweeting explicit support for President Donald Trump, Chance the Rapper voiced support for freedom of thought,” The Daily Wire reported at the time.

“Black people don’t have to be democrats,” Chance tweeted.

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

“The Grammy Award-winning musical talent has been open about his support for Democrats like twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton,” The Daily Wire noted. “His tweet was certainly not an assertion to Republican ideology, but, more importantly, an expression of support for freedom of thought, seemingly taking a note from Kanye.”

The tame statement, however, set off a firestorm of backlash against Chance.

