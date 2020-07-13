https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cnn-jeff-zucker-racism-media/2020/07/13/id/976921

CNN president Jeff Zucker told employees the network plans to “shed light on the growing movement against institutional racism” with a “new and expanded team.”

In a Monday memo to employees, Zucker announced the formation of the new team, The Hill reports.

The announcement included news that the team will be led by former Associated Press Chicago deputy news director Delano Massey, who CNN recently hired as a supervising producer.

“I could not be prouder of the impactful work that CNN has done on every platform in the last few years — and especially in the last several weeks — covering race and racial injustice in America,” Zucker wrote in an internal staff memo. “Our reporting has been powerful, emotional, and helped to shed a light on the growing movement against institutional racism. Today, I am pleased to announce that we are making an even more significant, sustained commitment to ensure race coverage is a permanent part of our journalism.”

The memo stated the new team will “contribute to all CNN platforms.”

Zucker said CNN is committed to making “structural changes and investments” in order to “better cover what is happening in our society.”

“This team will build on what so many do already at CNN and will provide the needed structure to cover this beat with more focus and force,” he said.

