Katie Page has officially adopted Hannah and Grayson’s youngest brother Jackson after discovering he also needed a home.

Parker, Colorado’s Katie Page is already acquainted with internet fame, after adopting Grayson’s sister so the two could grow up side by side. Eighteen months later, having found that the two had another brother still lost in the system, she is repeating herself in the name of keeping all of them together.

“The minute I held him, I was so overjoyed,” Page told Good Morning America, remembering her first time meeting one-year-old Jackson. “I said, ‘This is their brother, this is their family.’”

But that family came very close to remaining separated. While happenstance sent the first two siblings to her foster care before she even knew they were related, a DNA test prompted by their shared surname quickly confirmed the two were brother and sister. The children’s biological mother falsified information when she put up the next child for adoption, however.

“[With Jackson] she gave false information again and he was going to go with another foster family, until the case worker stepped in,” Page explained, though she was undeterred. “When Jackson came along I just felt the best I could give him are his family and siblings that he identifies and feels connected to.”

On June 25, Page officially finalized Jackson’s adoption via video teleconference. Thirty others were present from their respective household computers — including Kaci and Dustin Whitney of Bartow, Florida. The Whitneys adopted eight-year-old Taylor and five-year-old EadyGrace, the two other siblings of Page’s children.

“We did not know about Grayson until we were told it was too late and he had already been adopted. There was not much information on him,” Kaci told the show. “We kind of had a feeling, an intuition, that [they] had siblings. We had found out about Grayson and Hannah the same day.”

Despite conflict between Page and the Whitney family early on as both fought to keep all of the siblings together, the two are now vital members of one anothers’ support systems. “Kate [Page] is like a sister to us now,” Dustin Whitney said. “It didn’t work out how I thought, but it worked out how it should,” Kaci said.

