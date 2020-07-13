http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/DFYNfBcZkhA/breaking-donald-trump-adviser-kellyanne-22350977

The daughter of one of Donald Trump‘s key advisers has sparked alarm after sharing what she said was her “last tweet”.

Claudia Conway, 15, daughter of Kellyanne Conway, claimed her parents were forcing her to delete her social media following a series of tweets critical of the US president.

In a recent series of videos on her TikTok, the teenager branded Trump a “r@pi$t” and also pledged support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Addressing her 117k Twitter followers on Monday, Claudia tweeted: “My parents are forcing me to delete social media so this is my last tweet.

“Apparently, I don’t have a platform! It’s fake!

“Love you all so much. Keep fighting.”

Another Twitter user replied: “That’s ridiculous WTF.”

Claudia wrote back, using the hashtag: “£saveclaudiaconway.”

She went on to retweet a number of supportive comments following her announcement.

One supporter wrote: “£saveclaudiaconway, we’ll get this s*** trending for you.”

Claudia is the daughter of Kellyanne, the adviser and former campaign manager to the US president.

Her father is George Conway, one of the founders of the anti-Trump political action group The Lincoln Project.

While White House aide Kellyanne has previously said she supports her daughter making her own mind up about her political views, Claudia has recently claimed her parents were trying to shut off her phone to stop her causing more controversy for the family.

On Friday, her dad George stepped in, telling journalists he didn’t give them permission to speak to his daughter.

This week, Claudia was praised by ex-porn star Mia Khalifa for speaking out about Trump.

During a chat with her twin brother George on Instagram Live, Claudia started fangirling over Mia, 27, who had been chatting in the comments.

Claudia asked Mia to go live with her, telling her: “I stan you so hard. You’re awesome.”

