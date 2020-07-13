https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/507077-cuomo-poster-depicts-trump-as-man-in-the-moon-watching-coronavirus

Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoNew York City reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since pandemic hit Florida health officials agreed to receive remdesivir from New York before DeSantis dismissed offer Cuomo says Northeast will likely see rise in COVID-19 cases due to surge in other parts of country MORE (D) unveiled a poster Monday depicting New York’s experience during the coronavirus pandemic, including President Trump Donald John TrumpDavis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Meadows trying to root out suspected White House leakers by feeding them info: Axios Pressley hits DeVos over reopening schools: ‘I wouldn’t trust you to care for a house plant let alone my child’ MORE as the “man in the moon.”

The governor added the pandemic-themed poster to a collection that is styled like posters from the early 20th century.

The poster depicts a mountain with a yellow line above it, representing the curve of the COVID-19 cases in New York. Symbols are used to show what took place during the period.

“I did a new one for what we went through with COVID[-19] and I think the general shape is familiar to you,” Cuomo said when announcing the poster at a press conference on Monday.

High res image here. pic.twitter.com/4EitwxlKCj — Rich Azzopardi (@RichAzzopardi) July 13, 2020

Trump is shown sitting on a crescent moon, next to the phrase, “It’s just the flu.”

“The sun is on the other side of the mountain. We just have to make it to the other side of the mountain. There’s the man in the moon – ‘It’s just a flu,’” Cuomo said on Monday.

In New York City holding a briefing. Watch Live: https://t.co/tEfZ6MKOOJ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 13, 2020

New York started as the U.S.’s epicenter of the pandemic and has recorded 402,263 positive cases in total, leading to 24,989 deaths, according to data from the New York State Department of Health.

In recent weeks, other states like Arizona, Florida and Texas are facing rising numbers of new cases, as depicted in the poster, prompting New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to institute a mandatory quarantine for those who visit from states with rising cases.

