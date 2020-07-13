https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-cuomo-cdc-lying-science-new-york/2020/07/13/id/976983

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday challenged President Donald Trump to “fire” anyone in his administration that has lied about the coronavirus, after Trump retweeted an accusation against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Now the president is attacking science. What a surprise,” Cuomo said at a press conference Monday, after Trump retweeted Chuck Woolery, who Sunday accused the CDC of lying about the coronavirus, and criticized the agency’s guidelines for reopening schools.

“No surprise,” Cuomo added, saying Trump has “been attacking science from day one. The denial of reality was to deny science, and he’s done that from day one. At the end of the day, science trumps politics. Politics does not trump science. You don’t defeat a virus with politics, you defeat a virus by using science and medicine. That was true from day one.”

The governor continued, “The president now says his own health officials are lying about the virus . . . If the president is telling the truth, you know what he should do? He should fire them! You know what I would do, if I believe my health commissioner was lying? I would fire him.

“If I said in this room, ‘My health commissioner is lying about the coronavirus,’ you know what your first question would be? ‘Governor, if you say he’s lying, how do you not fire him? How do you keep him in charge of health policy if you say the person is lying?’ Because someone is clearly lying to the American people, and people are dying because of it.”

