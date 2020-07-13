https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/deep-state-panicking-president-trumps-commutation-roger-stone-appeal-will-reveal-russia-never-gave-emails-wikileaks/

Deep State Mueller, Weissman and Rosenstein all came out over the weekend to criticize President Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone which prevented Stone from going to prison. The reason they are panicking is because they all know that Stone’s appeal will be heard and it will show that there never was proof that Russia hacked the DNC and provided the hacked emails over to WikiLeaks. This lie brought to light will destroy the entire Russia collusion investigation scandal.

On Friday President Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone allowing Stone to stay out of prison while he appeals the totally corrupt case that he endured over the past year and a half. This action sent shockwaves through the MSM and the Deep State.

Stone was a victim of the Mueller witch hunt, an investigation with no merit that Trump-hating prosecutors knew was fraudulent before they opened the investigation.

The Head of the Mueller Investigation created to harass and remove President Trump from office, former FBI Director, Robert Mueller, supposedly released a statement in response to the commutation in an Op-Ed at the far-left Washington Post. Many suspect that Mueller’s accomplice, the corrupt Andrew Weissmann, drafter the report since Mueller does not appear to have the mental faculties to draft such a report as his testimony in front of the House last year indicated.

Mueller blasted Roger Stone in a WaPo op-ed on Saturday titled, “Roger Stone Remains a Convicted Felon, and Rightly So.” The first three paragraphs of Mueller’s op-ed were as follows:

The work of the special counsel’s office — its report, indictments, guilty pleas and convictions — should speak for itself. But I feel compelled to respond both to broad claims that our investigation was illegitimate and our motives were improper, and to specific claims that Roger Stone was a victim of our office. The Russia investigation was of paramount importance. Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so. Russia’s actions were a threat to America’s democracy. It was critical that they be investigated and understood. By late 2016, the FBI had evidence that the Russians had signaled to a Trump campaign adviser that they could assist the campaign through the anonymous release of information damaging to the Democratic candidate. And the FBI knew that the Russians had done just that: Beginning in July 2016, WikiLeaks released emails stolen by Russian military intelligence officers from the Clinton campaign. Other online personas using false names — fronts for Russian military intelligence — also released Clinton campaign emails. Following FBI Director James B. Comey’s termination in May 2017, the acting attorney general named me as special counsel and directed the special counsel’s office to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The order specified lines of investigation for us to pursue, including any links or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump campaign. One of our cases involved Stone, an official on the campaign until mid-2015 and a supporter of the campaign throughout 2016. Stone became a central figure in our investigation for two key reasons: He communicated in 2016 with individuals known to us to be Russian intelligence officers, and he claimed advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ release of emails stolen by those Russian intelligence officers.

Former DAG, Rod Rosenstein, jumped in to support the Deep State:

The Mueller gang’s corrupt behind the scenes coup leader, Andrew Weissman, reportedly now wants Stone before a grand jury in New York. Law and Crime reported:

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s onetime lead lieutenant Andrew Weissmann wants to see former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone hauled before a grand jury in New York State. “Time to put Roger Stone in the grand jury to find out what he knows about Trump but would not tell,” the onetime prosecutor and current New York University law professor wrote on Friday evening. “Commutation can’t stop that.” Several political, media and legal figures erupted after President Donald Trump announced that he was commuting the sentence of his longtime friend under the often controversial presidential prerogative afforded by America’s founding charter. The U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 2 reads, in relevant part: [H]e shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment. “Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency,” the White House said in statement, which read like a Trump tweet, when announcing the commutation. “There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the result of the 2016 election.”

