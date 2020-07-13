https://www.dailywire.com/news/democratic-senator-mazie-hirono-on-trumps-base-of-supporters-they-are-white-supremacists

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) claimed during an MSNBC interview on Monday afternoon that President Donald Trump’s base of supporters are “white supremacists.”

“And we should be dealing with the racism that is in our country to which the president speaks to because he has a base of supporters who are very anti-immigrant and white supremacists,” Hirono said. “That’s who, that’s the, a lot of his base and that’s who he speaks to so the divisiveness continues. So, we should be focusing on things that we need to focus on.”

The claim received no pushback from MSNBC host Chris Jansing.

WATCH:

Here is a Democrat Senator literally calling Trump supporters white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/mLYkIZrbJc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 13, 2020

